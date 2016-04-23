Yoenis Cespedes sits vs. Braves after re-injuring leg

ATLANTA — Yoenis Cespedes was not in the Mets’ lineup against the Braves Saturday night and could be out for at least one more day after re-injuring his right leg on a slide on Friday night.

Cespedes, replaced in the lineup by Juan Lagares, left Friday’s 6-3 Mets victory before the bottom of the eighth inning. He was injured when he slid into second base on an RBI double in the top of the seventh, but stayed in for defense for another half inning despite a noticeable limp.

Cespedes initially suffered a bruised right leg on April 13 when he dove into the leftfield stands at Citi Field in an unsuccessful attempt to catch a foul ball. Cespedes stayed in the game, but was used as the designated hitter for the next three games in Cleveland.

“He’s pretty swelled,” Collins said.

Asked if he was concerned that Cespedes could be out for more than one game, Collins said: “I’m concerned that it might be, yeah. The bruise was pretty big and he aggravated it. He was limping pretty bad . . . Hopefully when we get home [Monday] he’ll be ready to go.”

Collins said he started Lagares instead of Alejandro De Aza because he wanted to get Lagares at-bats and wanted to have a lefthanded hitter off the bench.

Chipper visits

Former Mets slayer Chipper Jones walked into the Mets clubhouse and immediately said, “I can honestly say I’ve never done this.”

Jones, who is working as a special assistant for the Braves, chatted with Jacob deGrom and Curtis Granderson. When he saw David Wright, Jones called the Mets third baseman “old-timer.”

Turner not a field of dreams

After playing his first game of the season on the Turner Field infield that Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called “shoddy” and “unacceptable” earlier this week, Mets second baseman Neil Walker was asked whether he agreed.

“I wasn’t thinking that this is a really good field,” he said. “In the past you’ve noticed some inconsistencies with this field. It’s always a little wet. It’s kind of different every time you’re here. You can see guys a tad more defensive than normal here. I haven’t noticed it really being terrible. But I also don’t remember thinking to myself like, ‘Wow, this field’s in great condition.’ ”

Extra bases

Collins, who suffered a cut on his face and another on the side of his head because of a taxi accident on Thursday in Atlanta, also reported discovering a bruise on his leg Saturday. Collins said he spoke with the taxi driver on Friday. The front end of the car was smashed in after the collision with a stopped truck . . . Pitching coach Dan Warthen rejoined the team after missing a game following the death of his mother.