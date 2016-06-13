Michael Conforto’s wrist to be examined by doctors

MILWAUKEE — Michael Conforto’s sore left wrist will be examined by doctors Monday, a scheduled day off for the Mets.

Conforto, mired in a prolonged slump, has been dealing with soreness in the area since last Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Pirates. He was confined to a pinch-hitting appearance Sunday, striking out in the ninth inning of the Mets’ 5-3 loss to the Brewers.

“I don’t think it’s affecting my swing, but who knows,” said Conforto, who is hitless in his last 11 at-bats since homering against the Pirates on Wednesday.

Since May 1, Conforto has hit .153 in the worst slump of his major-league career. It’s part of the reason that manager Terry Collins held Conforto out of the lineup.

Said Collins (who later became ill and was taken to a hospital): “He’s scuffling enough that I thought let him have today and tomorrow just to let him kind of catch his breath.”

Conforto’s average has fallen to .233, though the Mets have yet to have any serious discussions about the potential of sending him to the minor leagues.

Adding relief

Reliever Erik Goeddel tossed a scoreless inning against the Brewers after being promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas to help fill out a banged-up bullpen.

Logan Verrett was optioned to Triple-A after taking the loss in a spot start.

Goeddel missed much of spring training with a lat injury and struggled early on. His ERA soared to 7.88 with Las Vegas after allowing five runs in an outing May 8, but in 12 games since, he had a 3.45 ERA.

Goeddel pitched to a 2.43 ERA in 35 appearances last season, when he missed time with an elbow issue.

Extra bases

Second baseman Neil Walker (lower back stiffness) was seen by a chiropractor and will be examined by team doctors Monday . . . Travis d’Arnaud (right rotator cuff strain) will catch Monday for the second time during his rehab assignment at Class A St. Lucie. He’s expected to return in about a week . . . Righthander Zack Wheeler (Tommy John rehab) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Monday, after which the Mets will decide when to begin his rehab assignment. The Mets hope to have him back after the All-Star break.