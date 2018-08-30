Mickey Callaway: Daniel Zamora has earned a lot of trust

CHICAGO — Daniel Zamora is 25, joined the Mets directly from Double-A Binghamton and mostly throws a high-70s slider. And the former Stony Brook pitcher has quickly found his way into the good graces of manager Mickey Callaway, who trusted him in a difficult situation Wednesday: bottom of the 11th, bases loaded, one out.

It didn’t work out for the Mets and Zamora, who allowed a single to Ben Zobrist, the grounder squeaking through the middle for a 2-1 walk-off Cubs win. That Callaway turned to him at all spoke to Zamora’s limited body of work: 2.08 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and six strikeouts in 4 1⁄3 innings.

Zamora has also picked up a pair of one-batter holds.

“He’s earned a lot [of trust],” Callaway said. “He comes in there and throws the ball over the plate and gives us a chance like he did [Wednesday]. That’s what we were looking for.

“It’s a tough spot. He executed the pitches he wanted to and got the ground ball. It was kind of a weaker ground ball and it just kind of went right in between everybody. Two feet to the right or left, maybe it’s a double play.”

Extra bases

Jacob deGrom has been historically unlucky. Eight times this season, he has pitched at least seven innings, allowed no more than one run and did not get the win. That ties Roger Craig (1963 Mets) for the most such starts in a season in the live-ball era (1920) . . . Jason Vargas’ strikeout of Ian Happ in the fifth was the 1,000th of his career . . . Robert Gsellman (strep throat) was available only on an emergency basis Wednesday, Callaway said, but should be good to go Friday . . . Kevin Plawecki did not go to San Francisco with the team Wednesday, instead heading to Arizona to be with his wife, who is due to have their first child . . . Jacob Rhame joined the Mets as the 26th man for their regularly scheduled game, his ninth stint in the majors this year. He allowed two runs in an inning . . . Todd Frazier on the rest of the Mets’ season: “Let’s start ruining some guys’ playoff hopes.”