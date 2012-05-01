HOUSTON -- Mike Pelfrey will have Tommy John surgery Tuesday, as expected, and will miss at least a year, the Mets announced Monday night.

The righthander saw Dr. James Andrews Monday in Gulf Breeze, Fla., for a confirming opinion. Andrews will perform the surgery.

Pelfrey, 28, was 0-0 with a 2.29 ERA in three starts before the small tear in his elbow was discovered. He made at least 31 starts in each of the previous four seasons.

Pelfrey is due to make $5.69 million this season. Arbitration-eligible for 2013, he could be non-tendered by the Mets in the offseason and re-signed for a reduced salary. Assistant general manager John Ricco would not comment on Pelfrey's contract status for next season.

Torres back, batting 7th

Andres Torres returned to the Mets and reclaimed his centerfield spot, with rookie Kirk Nieuwenhuis moving over to leftfield for the first time since college. "We looked up a lot of numbers," manager Terry Collins said. "Andres Torres is a pretty good centerfielder. Kirk's athletic enough, he can play out there [in left].''

Torres, who has been out since reinjuring his left calf on Opening Day, said he would have played left if asked. But no one asked.

"I'll play anywhere," Torres said. "I'm a team player."

Torres did not get his leadoff spot back. Collins kept the hot-hitting Nieuwenhuis atop the Mets' order and slotted Torres in the seventh spot against Astros righthander Bud Norris. Nieuwenhuis went into Monday night with a .316 average.

Trainer's room

Mike Baxter started in rightfield in place of Lucas Duda, who has the flu . . . Closer Frank Francisco was unavailable because of a sore left hamstring. The Mets hope to have him back Tuesday night . . . Jason Bay (fractured rib) has not been cleared to begin baseball activities and is out indefinitely.