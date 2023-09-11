Mike Piazza appreciates Pete Alonso keeping 9/11 traditions

From the past face of the franchise to the current one – Mike Piazza says, Good job, Pete.

Piazza, who was on hand Monday as the Mets got set to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of Sept. 11, said he appreciated Pete Alonso’s efforts to maintain the traditions set forth by this franchise after the terror attacks. Alonso consistently pushed back after MLB said the Mets could no longer wear their first responder hats and even commissioned 9/11 commemorative cleats in 2019 (ones that, at the time, were not approved by MLB).

“He’s shown leadership in that realm, and I think he’s taken it upon himself to realize that performance on the field is important but also, you're part of the community,” Piazza said. “I think he’s taken upon himself in a very authentic way. It has to come from the heart. It can’t be something where you sort of go through the motions, so yeah, I think he’s shown true leadership in that department, and I think that’s great because his fans are not necessarily the fans that watched me – some of the young fans. He’s taken it on his shoulders and can enlighten the generation of fans that follow him, which I think is very impressive.”

The Mets wore the hats after the attacks in 2001 and did so intermittently for years before they were banned from doing so by MLB in 2011.

Alonso unsuccessfully pushed to reintroduce the hats in 2019 and MLB finally relented in 2020. Both the Mets and Diamondbacks planned to wear hats representing the FDNY, NYPD, Port Authority Police Department, Department of Sanitation and Department of Correction hats Monday.

Alvarez OK. Francisco Alvarez, who left Sunday’s game after getting hit by a pitch in the right hand, is sore but should be OK to play, Buck Showalter said. Alvarez’s x-rays were negative but he was kept out of the lineup Monday.

Jett streams. The Mets promoted prospect Jett Williams to Double-A Binghamton. The 19-year-old shortstop and outfielder hit .299 in 36 games, with 18 RBIs, 12 stolen bases and a 1.018 OPS with High-A Brooklyn.