Mets signing infielder Nick Madrigal, source confirms

Chicago Cubs' Nick Madrigal grounds into a force out during...

Chicago Cubs' Nick Madrigal grounds into a force out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, April 29, 2024, in New York. Cubs' Michael Busch scored on the play. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

By Laura Albaneselaura.albanese@newsday.com@AlbaneseLaura

The Mets added some depth to their infield Friday, signing former Cub Nick Madrigal to a one-year, split contract, a source confirmed.

Madrigal, who has played second and third base in parts of five seasons with the Cubs and White Sox, was recently non-tendered by the Cubs after slashing .221/.280/.256 in 51 major-league games last year.

The move comes as the Mets continue to navigate a tricky infield situation that still awaits the resolution of the Pete Alonso saga — namely, whether the homegrown talent will return to Flushing as he wades through what's proven to be a tricky free agency. Last week, president of baseball operations David Stearns said that without Alonso, it's likely the team will look to internal options to shore up its infield, with third basemen Mark Vientos and Brett Baty taking reps at first.

Madrigal, a former top prospect, will be entering his age 28 season. Drafted by the White Sox in 2020, he brings solid defense along with good plate discipline, even if he hasn't produced much at the sport's highest level. Over five seasons in the minors, he slashed .319/.386.420.

