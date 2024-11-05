Mets donate 'OMG' sign to the Hall of Fame

SportsBaseballNew York Mets

Mets donate 'OMG' sign to the Baseball Hall of Fame

The Mets' Jose Iglesias holds up the team's "OMG" sign...

The Mets' Jose Iglesias holds up the team's "OMG" sign that was the title of his song as well as a rallying point for the team last season. However, this is not the version of the sign that was sent to the Baseball Hall of Fame, Credit: Jim McIsaac

SAN ANTONIO — Oh my god, the Mets are going to the Hall of Fame — sort of.

The team donated one of its “OMG” signs used as a dugout celebration prop last season to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, where it will be displayed with other recent Mets paraphernalia and keepsakes.

“OMG” entered 2024 Mets lore during their run to the National League Championship Series, inspired by infielder/Latin pop star Jose Iglesias’ song by that name. They played the tune — released under Iglesias' stage name, Candelita — at Citi Field after home runs and in the clubhouse after wins, a common occurrence after Iglesias joined the team from the minors at the end of May.

As the Mets turned their season around in June and July, Jerome McCroy, a Mets fan and local artist, created and gave to the club the original orange and blue “OMG” sign, which they posed with in the dugout after home runs.

The sign headed to the Hall is the second version, meant for the starting pitchers and made in September. Museumgoers will be able to see it in the Mets portion of the “Your Team Today” exhibit, which includes a locker display for each major-league team, featuring artifacts that tell the team’s story over the past decade or so.

Tim Healey

Tim Healey is the Mets beat writer for Newsday. Born on Long Island and raised in Connecticut, Tim has previously worked for the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the Boston Globe and MLB.com. He is also the author of “Hometown Hardball,” a book about minor league baseball in the northeast.

