Max Scherzer to start Opening Day for Mets

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Max Scherzer will start for the Mets on Opening Day against the Marlins on Thursday, MLB announced, making official a decision the team had telegraphed for weeks.

One of the fun little subplots of a mostly quiet Mets camp was the choice between Scherzer and Justin Verlander for the first game. The former Tigers teammates and rivals reunited as Mets co-aces — complete with the same record $43.33 million salary — for at least this season in Queens.

Scherzer appeared to be the guy early in the exhibition slate, when he appeared in the rotation order before Verlander and Japanese rookie Kodai Senga.

This will be Scherzer’s seventh Opening Day assignment. He did it six times for the Nationals. Sandy Alcantara will start for the host Marlins.

Also, this will be the first time in six seasons as teammates — including five in Detroit — that Scherzer received the first-game nod over Verlander. Their time with the Tigers came during a stretch in which Verlander started seven consecutive Opening Days (and nine of 10).

Verlander is lined up to pitch the third game of the season, next Saturday in Miami, but the Mets have not made that official.

Manager Buck Showalter indicated at the start of spring training that the Mets already had decided on their Opening Day starter. MLB asked teams not to reveal that information so it could make an announcement — which came Friday afternoon — on behalf of all 30 teams at once.