Feliciano can accept ticket to minors or look elsewhere

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Pedro Feliciano faces a decision. The Mets informed him Monday that he will not make the Opening Day roster. Now the lefthanded reliever must decide whether to accept the team's request to pitch in the minors or opt out of his contract and seek a landing spot elsewhere.

Feliciano's fastball velocity has stayed in the low 80s throughout camp, though Terry Collins said endurance was the primary factor in the team's decision. The Mets want Feliciano, 36, to spend a month in the minors to build up strength in his surgically repaired left shoulder.

"If he's going to make a difference, which he has in his career, you've got to know you can bring him [in] back-to-back days and he's still going to be sharp,'' Collins said.

Feliciano, who posted a 2.08 ERA in 41/3 innings in spring training, believes he has proven he can get big-league hitters out. "Velocity don't mean nothing,'' said Feliciano, who said he was surprised by the decision.

Lefthanders Josh Edgin and Robert Carson appear in line to make the bullpen.

A source confirmed that righthander LaTroy Hawkins, 40, has been told that he will make the team.

Gee much sharperDillon Gee tossed six scoreless innings and struck out seven in Monday's 7-4 win over the Braves. He allowed 11 runs in his previous two starts. "Today I didn't want to overthink anything,'' he said. "It was be aggressive, throw everything you have for strikes. Like I said, just try to simplify things. Don't worry about 'is he going to hit this?' ''

Den Dekker: No surgery

Matt den Dekker tweeted Monday that he will not need surgery to repair his broken right wrist. He will wear a cast for a month.