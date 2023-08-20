Pete Alonso and Daniel Vogelbach homer in Mets' fourth straight win

ST. LOUIS — Daniel Vogelbach’s grand slam and Pete Alonso’s two-run home run highlighted another offensive outburst in the Mets’ 13-2 win over the Cardinals on Saturday night.

Alonso’s shot was his 38th of the year. It went an estimated 466 feet to left-centerfield, his longest long ball tracked by MLB since 2019.

"I would say I'm surprised, but nothing surprises me with him,” Vogelbach said of Alonso. “He can hit any pitch in any location out of the ballpark. There's not many hitters in the big leagues who can do that.”

The Mets’ fourth consecutive win represents their longest streak since early July (six straight). They are 58-66.

Kodai Senga had his best start in more than a month, lasting seven innings and allowing one run, two hits and two walks. Nolan Arenado homered in the fourth for the Cardinals.

“Overall it was less than ideal,” Senga said through an interpreter. “I wasn’t able to control myself, my body and my pitches as well as I wanted to. But Alvy [Francisco Alvarez] did a really good job putting me back on track."