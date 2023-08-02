Mets decide to hang on to Pete Alonso — for now

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Among the next on the list to have a big-picture briefing with Mets decision-makers: Pete Alonso.

The Mets retained Alonso as the trade deadline Tuesday came and went, and there was no evidence that they seriously considered any other option. But since he is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2024 season, and since team brass intends to take something less than an all-in approach to next year, naturally his future with the organization comes into question.

Alonso said he has not spoken with front-office officials lately. General manager Billy Eppler said he recently talked to Alonso’s agent, Adam Karon of Apex Baseball, and plans to do the same with the first baseman over the coming days — perhaps this weekend in Baltimore, if Eppler goes, or next week when the Mets return to New York.

After saying last weekend that the trade of Max Scherzer forced him to briefly consider whether he, too, would be dealt, Alonso said Tuesday that his approach is not impacted by the change in direction from owner Steve Cohen and Eppler.

As if to back up that sentiment, he then homered off Zack Greinke in the second inning of the Mets’ contest against the Royals. It was his 31st long ball of the year.

“Whatever they decide, it doesn’t necessarily matter,” Alonso said before the game. “Because every single day, our job as players — whoever our player personnel is — is to win. My job is to help this team win and be the best I can every single day to do that.

“Whatever their vision is, whatever their plan is, it really doesn’t necessarily matter to me because I’m here right now and I want to be the best player I can be right now for as long as I’m here. It can be forever.

“We’ll see what happens. I don’t necessarily know what the future holds. But as long as I’m here, you’re going to get the best from me every single day. You’re going to get my best effort to win ballgames.”

Asked how he sees Alonso fitting into the Mets’ longer-term future, Eppler didn’t say but offered praise for one of the preeminent sluggers in the majors.

“We love having Pete here,” Eppler said. “As far as what goes beyond his last year of control [2024], I’m going to keep those conversations internal, in between myself and Pete.

“He’s such a strong player for this organization and he means so much to the community and our identity. Between him and Francisco [Lindor] and Brandon [Nimmo], these are guys that we rely on. They’re tremendous players, great people, great teammates. But what comes beyond that, that’ll be a discussion that we kind of hold behind closed doors.”

Eppler also declined to say whether he considered trading Alonso or if he considered him untouchable.

The Mets listened to offers for lots of players, Eppler allowed. They did deal two other key pitchers who were under team control through 2024: Max Scherzer (Rangers) and Justin Verlander (Astros).

“We set a bar and an expectation, and in some cases that was met. In other cases, it wasn’t,” Eppler said. “If the price wasn’t met, the player stayed. That was the strategy that we came into the deadline with and we just made the best of our circumstances.”

Personnel news

A minor trade made by the Mets: They acquired a pair of relievers, righthander Phil Bickford and lefty Adam Kolarek, from the Dodgers for cash. They can help fill a bullpen that needs arms for the last two months of the season.

Bickford, 28, was designated for assignment by Los Angeles on Saturday and thus was available for very little. He had a 5.14 ERA and 1.52 WHIP.

Kolarek, 34, has spent most of this season in Triple-A, where he has a 2.40 ERA. The Mets drafted him in 2010 but released him in 2015. Since then, he has a 3.73 ERA over parts of seven major-league seasons with three teams.

Also, to replace players on the active roster traded, the Mets called up outfielder Rafael Ortega, righthander John Curtiss, lefthander Josh Walker and catcher Michael Perez.

Marte update

The Mets’ activation of Starling Marte (migraines) from the injured list is “imminent,” manager Buck Showalter said. Marte traveled with the team and took batting practice on the field Tuesday.