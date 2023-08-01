Reports: Mets agree to trade Justin Verlander to Houston Astros

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Mets’ Justin Verlander era is over already.

They traded their last ace standing back to his old club, the Astros, prior to the trade deadline Tuesday, according to multiple reports, further infusing their farm system with what they believe to be big-time talent but creating another huge hole in their 2024 rotation.

Verlander became the fourth Mets player to be traded in less than a week as owner Steve Cohen and general manager Billy Eppler break down the roster with the goal of building a better minor-league pipeline. More trades are likely, including those to move outfielder Tommy Pham and reliever Brooks Raley, by the 6 p.m. deadline.

Joining the Mets in the deal are a pair of outfielders: Drew Gilbert, the Astros’ top prospect and No. 36 overall according to Baseball Prospectus; and Ryan Clifford.

The Mets, who have employed Verlander, Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom within the past 10 months, now have none of those pitchers. DeGrom - out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery - left for the Rangers in December, Scherzer was traded to the Rangers over the weekend and now Verlander joins them in the AL West.

Gilbert, who turns 23 next month, was the Astros’ first-round draft pick in 2022. Already in Double-A, he was hitting .241 with a .342 OBP and .371 slugging percentage while seeing time at all three outfield spots.

With the Mets, he’ll be reunited with one of his college teammates, Blade Tidwell, perhaps the Mets’ top pitching prospect. They were at Tennessee together as recently as last year, and now Gilbert likely will join the recently promoted Tidwell at Double-A Binghamton.

Clifford, 20, was an 11th-rounder last year and has excelled in his first full season of professional baseball, posting a .271/.356/.547 slash line in High-A. He has been playing rightfield, leftfield and first base.

In adding Gilbert and Clifford, the Mets strengthen what has been a weak spot in their farm system. Their top outfield prospect had been defensive whiz Alex Ramirez, who has struggled offensively with High-A Brooklyn.

Verlander, who won two of this Cy Young awards in his four-plus seasons with Houston before signing with New York last offseason, went 6-5 with a 3.15 ERA for the Mets.