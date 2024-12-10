DALLAS — Juan Soto’s gargantuan contract with the Mets was not official as of Monday evening, the 15-year, $765 million deal coming with the usual caveat: pending physical.

Because of that, team officials declined on the first day of the winter meetings to publicly discuss their new superstar, with president of baseball operations David Stearns declaring at the outset of his media session Monday: “I’m not going to comment on any of it. You can ask me about it and I’m not going to comment on it.”

Fine. The Mets have plenty more to do, anyway, a to-do list headed by figuring out the fate of their franchise first baseman, Pete Alonso, one of the best hitters remaining on the free-agent market.

“We’d love to bring Pete back,” Stearns said. “Pete’s been a great Met. He had some enormous hits for us and we’ll see where that goes.”

Stearns avoided specifics about the state of negotiations, but Alonso is among the players whose markets should heat up now that the Mets and everybody else have clarity on Soto. Third baseman Alex Bregman, righthander Corbin Burnes and outfielder Teoscar Hernandez also fall into this category.

Alonso, who turned 30 over the weekend, is the top first baseman available. The other is Christian Walker, a fellow righthanded hitter who is four years older, a better defender and a not-quite-as-good hitter — variables that, altogether, probably will mean a shorter contract.

Given what the Mets just committed to Soto and given that Soto and Francisco Lindor are elite players in their prime, Stearns — and owner Steve Cohen — face a philosophical-turned-practical question: How big do they go now? How much do they invest in trying to win a World Series immediately or almost immediately?

As one uninvolved baseball person phrased it, referencing Cohen’s art collecting hobby: “If you have the painting, you may as well get the frame.”

The Mets have not ruled out bringing back Alonso, who is likely to land a nine-figure deal, in addition to adding Soto.

“Our ownership has consistently demonstrated that there’s going to be resources when we need them,” Stearns said when asked if there is room in the budget for Alonso. “There is the ability for us to make baseball moves when we think that they’re there to improve the team.”

Bringing Alonso back would mean “a lot,” manager Carlos Mendoza said.

“Especially a guy like Pete that everybody knows what he brings to the table,” Mendoza said. “You know, the power, the quality at-bats, but [also] his ability to post day in and day out. As a manager, that's a really good feeling. When you don't have to worry about a position because you know that guy is going to be there regardless of the situation or how he's feeling or what he's going through. He showed this year — 162 games he played, and that says a lot.

“This is a homegrown kid. It was a privilege for me to be able to write his name in the lineup.”

How important is offense versus defense at first base?

“It's always a combination and we care about first-base defense,” Stearns said, adding of Alonso specifically: “And I thought Pete played a very nice first base last year. He was very good around the bag. Helped out our infielders a lot. And that's part of our equation, a part of our evaluation of the position.”

Mark Vientos, who broke out as one of the Mets’ best hitters after winning the third-base job in mid-May, remains focused on third base this offseason, Stearns said.

In recent years, Vientos has dabbled at first base. If the Mets need or want to — if they add an established third baseman — they can shift Vientos across the diamond.

The possibility exists. Stearns says the Mets aren’t there yet.

“Mark did a tremendous job for us at third. We’re very comfortable with him there. And currently, as of now, we see him as our third baseman,” Stearns said. “Mark's focus right now is and should continue to be third base. If at some point that changes we're certainly going to have a conversation with him.”

Notes & quotes: The Mets made official righthander Clay Holmes’ three-year, $38 million contract, which includes an opt-out clause after the second season. Stearns said in a statement that they will “collaborate on his transition to the starting rotation. Clay has an elite repertoire, knows New York, and will be a key contributor going forward” . . . Ronny Mauricio (torn ACL a year ago) is progressing well but unlikely to play winter ball, per Stearns . . . Stearns said righthander Paul Blackburn (surgery to fix a spinal fluid leak) is on pace to have “a relatively normal spring training” and be ready for Opening Day.