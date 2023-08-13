Atlanta's Ronald Acuna Jr. is 'happy' that the Mets traded for his younger brother, Luisangel

Atlanta superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. is looking forward to one day playing against his younger brother Luisangel, whom the Mets picked up from Texas in the Max Scherzer trade.

“I’m happy they traded for him because I think they have plans for him here,” Acuna told reporters at Citi Field on Saturday through an interpreter, according to video posted on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) by Bally Sports South. “I’m hoping and expecting him to keep putting in the work in the minor leagues and I hope to see him sooner rather than later.”

About facing his brother in the future as part of the Atlanta-Mets rivalry, Acuna said: “I think we’re going to have a great rivalry because I think there are so many parts of our game that are similar. Watching him play is like watching myself play, to be honest.”

Since Ronald Acuna Jr. is an NL MVP candidate, it would be great for the Mets if Luisangel turns out to be like his brother. Ronald is 25. Luisangel, a shortstop who can also play second base and centerfield, is 21.

In his first 10 games for the Mets’ Double-A Binghamton affiliate, Luisangel had seven hits in 39 at-bats (.179) with six stolen bases.

“I just keep telling him to keep doing what he’s been doing, keep playing his baseball, keep playing the game, keep working hard,” Ronald said.