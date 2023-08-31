Mets to promote infield prospect Ronny Mauricio, source says

Ronny Mauricio’s time has — finally — arrived.

The Mets plan to call up Mauricio, one of their top prospects, on Friday when rosters expand, a source told Newsday.

Such a moment has been years in the making for Mauricio, who is still just 22 years old but has been among the organization’s top minor-leaguers since he signed out of the Dominican Republic for a then-franchise-record $2.1 million bonus in 2017.

Mauricio has hit .292 with a .346 OBP and .506 slugging percentage with Triple-A Syracuse this season. He has 23 home runs to go with his 24 steals.

Playing-time plans for Mauricio were not immediately clear, but he mostly has manned second base lately. That spot is relatively open in the majors for the final month, since the Mets are comfortable playing Jeff McNeil in the corner outfield spots.

“He seems to be doing well,” manager Buck Showalter said Wednesday afternoon of Mauricio’s second-base defense. “He’s been better this time around. Seems to be OK.

“Defense is a premium for young players coming to the big leagues. It’s what allows them to stay in the lineup.”

Long faced with questions about his defensive abilities, Mauricio, a shortstop most of his life, also has played leftfield and third base this year.

The Mets had left Mauricio in the minors for months because they wanted him to learn new positions and make offensive improvements (including chasing pitches less frequently). General manager Billy Eppler said in late July that he wanted to see improved “overall decision-making,” especially at the plate.

Rosters expand from 26 to 28 players on Sept. 1 each season. Teams are allowed to call up a maximum of one additional pitcher; it wasn’t clear how the Mets will use their non-Mauricio extra spot.

The Mets also have been considering bringing third baseman Brett Baty back to the big leagues, a source said. He has a .246/.329/.493 slash line since in 17 games since the Mets demoted him to Triple-A.