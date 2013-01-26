SportsBaseballMets

Roy Oswalt's agent denies interest from Mets

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Roy Oswalt delivers a pitch to...

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Roy Oswalt delivers a pitch to the Oakland Athletics in the fourth inning of a game in Arlington, Texas. (Sept. 24, 2012) Credit: AP

By MARC CARIGmarc.carig@newsday.com

If the Mets indeed are interested in signing veteran pitcher Roy Oswalt, it's news to his longtime agent, Bob Garber. "Not sure where [the] report came from," Garber said in a text message. "I'm not aware of any interest from [the] Mets."

Despite a starting rotation that appears to be filled with the pending signing of Shaun Marcum, a published report Saturday linked Oswalt to the Mets, who are known to be in the market for bullpen help.

Oswalt, 35, finished last season in the Rangers' bullpen after signing a one-year, $5-million deal to join the rotation last June. He was coming off a 2011 season that was shortened by a lower-back issue.

More Mets headlines

Didn't find what you were looking for?