Roy Oswalt's agent denies interest from Mets

If the Mets indeed are interested in signing veteran pitcher Roy Oswalt, it's news to his longtime agent, Bob Garber. "Not sure where [the] report came from," Garber said in a text message. "I'm not aware of any interest from [the] Mets."

Despite a starting rotation that appears to be filled with the pending signing of Shaun Marcum, a published report Saturday linked Oswalt to the Mets, who are known to be in the market for bullpen help.

Oswalt, 35, finished last season in the Rangers' bullpen after signing a one-year, $5-million deal to join the rotation last June. He was coming off a 2011 season that was shortened by a lower-back issue.