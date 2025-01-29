SportsBaseballNew York Mets

Mets re-sign Ryne Stanek on one-year deal, source says

Ryne Stanek #55 of the Mets reacts after the seventh...

Ryne Stanek #55 of the Mets reacts after the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLCS at Citi Field on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Newsday Staff

The Mets are bringing back a key arm from last season’s playoff run.

Righthanded reliever Ryne Stanek will return to the Mets’ bullpen on a one-year deal, a source said Wednesday.

His regular-season stats were nothing spectacular after a trade to the Mets ahead of the deadline: a 6.06 ERA with 23 strikeouts and eight walks in 16 1/3 innings pitched. But Stanek upped his game late in the season and thrived in the playoffs. The 33-year-old allowed just three runs over eight innings for a 3.38 ERA with eight strikeouts over seven playoff appearances.

He made two appearances in the NL Wild Card against the Brewers, holding Milwaukee scoreless in two innings pitched and finishing off the Mets’ Game 1 victory. He also finished the Mets’ victories in Games 1 and 3 of the NLDS against the Phillies and recorded a win in Game 5 against the Dodgers to help push the series to a Game 6.

Stanek initially joined the Mets via trade from the Mariners last July in exchange for minor-league outfielder Rhylan Thomas. Over eight MLB seasons with the Rays, Marlins, Astros, Mariners and Mets, Stanek has a 3.65 career ERA in the regular season, lowering it to 2.89 in postseason play.

With Anthony Rieber

By Newsday Staff

More Mets headlines

Source: Stanek re-joins Mets' bullpen on one-year deal
'We have options'
Lennon: Mets make it clear. They want Alonso back only on their terms.4m read
Cohen, Mets looking at Vientos and Baty as first-base options2m read
Mets' Cohen on Alonso talks: 'I don't like what's been presented to us'2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME