Mets re-sign Ryne Stanek on one-year deal, source says

The Mets are bringing back a key arm from last season’s playoff run.

Righthanded reliever Ryne Stanek will return to the Mets’ bullpen on a one-year deal, a source said Wednesday.

His regular-season stats were nothing spectacular after a trade to the Mets ahead of the deadline: a 6.06 ERA with 23 strikeouts and eight walks in 16 1/3 innings pitched. But Stanek upped his game late in the season and thrived in the playoffs. The 33-year-old allowed just three runs over eight innings for a 3.38 ERA with eight strikeouts over seven playoff appearances.

He made two appearances in the NL Wild Card against the Brewers, holding Milwaukee scoreless in two innings pitched and finishing off the Mets’ Game 1 victory. He also finished the Mets’ victories in Games 1 and 3 of the NLDS against the Phillies and recorded a win in Game 5 against the Dodgers to help push the series to a Game 6.

Stanek initially joined the Mets via trade from the Mariners last July in exchange for minor-league outfielder Rhylan Thomas. Over eight MLB seasons with the Rays, Marlins, Astros, Mariners and Mets, Stanek has a 3.65 career ERA in the regular season, lowering it to 2.89 in postseason play.

With Anthony Rieber