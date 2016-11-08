Sandy Alderson: Mets ‘extremely disappointed’ and ‘shocked’ by Jeurys Familia news

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said yesterday that the organization was “extremely disappointed” and “shocked” by the arrest of Jeurys Familia on a charge of domestic violence. But Alderson said it is too soon to focus on how they’ll deal with a potential suspension.

“I’d rather not spend a lot of time talking about the strategic options we have resulting from this situation,” he said. “I think it’s more important these days to focus on the situation itself.”

Alderson said the Mets already were in the market for bullpen help before Familia’s arrest and potential suspension.

According to sources, the Mets are interested in bringing back lefty Jerry Blevins and righty Fernando Salas, though adding another arm is possible. Alderson hinted that rookies Robert Gsellman or Seth Lugo also could be used in relief.

With setup man Addison Reed in line to close if Familia is unavailable, Alderson indicated that the Mets will not be in the market for a top-end closer such as Kenley Jansen.

Familia, 27, posted a 2.55 ERA while leading the National League with 51 saves, a Mets single-season record.

Keeping the arms

Matt Harvey, Jacob deGrom, Steven Matz and Zack Wheeler are coming off surgery, but Alderson said he has received trade interest from other teams regarding the Mets’ top pitchers. However, he’s not inclined to make a move.

“Because of all these nicks and other things, I think it’s unlikely we trade any of that pitching,” he said. “In part because it is our strength, and in part because right now it might be discounted a little bit in value.”

Extra bases

The Mets hope to finalize next season’s coaching staff within the week, though Alderson did not say if there will be any changes . . . First baseman Lucas Duda will be tendered a contract for next season . . . Alderson said David Wright is “very confident” about being ready for spring training after undergoing season-ending neck surgery . . . The Mets want to keep Bartolo Colon, but Alderson indicated that re-signing the popular righthander is not a high priority . . . Despite his struggles in 2016, the Mets will hope for improvement from Travis d’Arnaud rather than pursue an upgrade at catcher . . . Tim Tebow’s walk-off single with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning gave the Scottsdale Scorpions a 4-3 Arizona Fall League victory over the Mesa Solar Sox on Monday night.