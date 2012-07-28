Hairston drawing interest as trade deadline approaches

PHOENIX -- As Tuesday's 4 p.m. non-waiver trade deadline approaches, the Mets are fielding inquiries from teams about Scott Hairston, who continues to mash lefthanded pitching.

The righthanded-hitting Hairston went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs against lefthander Wade Miley in Thursday night's 3-1 victory over the Diamondbacks. The free-agent-to-be went into Friday batting .308 with nine home runs and 24 RBIs against lefties this season.

The Mets, who snapped a six-game losing streak Thursday, have fallen to the fringes of the playoff race. They are looking to add relief help, as are most teams, and soon will need a roster spot for rehabbing outfielder Mike Baxter. But they also have no desire to give away Hairston to the Giants, Indians, Braves or any other team looking for outfield help.

General manager Sandy Alderson is not with the Mets here but is expected to join the team Monday in San Francisco.

Extra bases

Frank Francisco earned a save Friday with a scoreless inning for Double-A Binghamton in his second rehab outing. Francisco went on the DL on June 23 with an oblique strain and also has been bothered by knee pain . . . Manager Terry Collins said Rob Johnson would "probably not" catch Matt Harvey on Tuesday in the rookie's second start. Josh Thole will get the nod against Tim Lincecum . . . Collins said he hasn't been told if there is an innings limit with Harvey but wouldn't be shocked to have a conversation with Alderson about that in the future. Harvey has thrown a combined 1151/3 innings this season after throwing 1352/3 in 2011 . . . Miguel Batista, released Thursday, signed a minor-league contract with the Braves.