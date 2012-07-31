Scott Hairston hits two homers as Mets top Giants in 10

SAN FRANCISCO -- Scott Hairston is either trying really hard to get traded or really hard to make the Mets keep him.

Hairston hit a pair of home runs on Monday night, the second a go-ahead solo shot in the 10th inning, as the Mets beat the Giants, 8-7, in the opener of a four-game series at AT&T Park.

Hairston (2-for-5, 3 RBIs) is the available Met who is the most attractive piece for a contender before Tuesday's 4 p.m. non-waiver trade deadline.

"I'm really hoping he's in [a Mets] uniform [after the trade deadline] and I have no reason to believe he won't be," manager Terry Collins said. "I know that if he's moved it's going to be for a piece that's going to genuinely help us, make us get better. I hope he's still here."

Hairston, who is batting .264 with 14 home runs and 44 RBIs, said, "Anything can happen in the next few hours. I'll sleep good. We'll see. I'm expecting to be in the [Mets] dugout. Definitely. But I can't foresee the future. I'm just going to go back to the hotel and relax and watch a little TV and not think about that."

With the Mets trailing 4-2 in the eighth, Hairston hit a two-run home run off righthander Sergio Romo to start a four-run outburst.

Ike Davis, who struck out four times in the game, was then hit by a pitch. After a forceout by Jason Bay, Justin Turner delivered a go-ahead double off the left-centerfield wall to give the Mets a 5-4 lead.

Turner scored on a single by Rob Johnson off the glove of Giants third baseman Marco Scutaro to make it 6-4.

But Bobby Parnell and Josh Edgin could not hold the lead. First, Melky Cabrera singled to lead off the ninth and scored on a double by Buster Posey to make it 6-5. A groundout moved pinch runner Eli Whiteside to third. Collins brought in Edgin to face lefthanded Nate Schierholtz with the infield in.

Schierholtz hit a grounder to Davis' right that the first baseman let skip off his glove and into rightfield. It was scored an RBI double.

The Giants went on to load the bases with two outs, but Edgin (1-0; first major-league win) struck out Scutaro looking to end the inning.

"When we scored the four runs, I thought everything was set up for us in the bullpen," Collins said. "I made up my mind if a couple guys got on, I was going to go to Edgin for the lefties."

"Ultimately we won the game," Collins said. "That's all that matters."

Hairston led off the 10th with a home run off righthander Santiago Casilla (4-5). An insurance run scored when Johnson bunted home Bay (1-for-3, two walks, three runs) on a safety squeeze.

That run was needed as the Giants scored a run in the bottom half of the inning off Manny Acosta to make it 8-7. Acosta allowed two walks and a two-out, run-scoring single to Schierholtz. But with the tying run at third, Acosta got his first save by getting Brandon Belt to fly out to deep center.

Mets starter Jeremy Hefner deserved a better fate, but a misplay by Ronny Cedeno led to two Giants' runs in the sixth inning of a 2-2 game.

Cedeno, who started at second base against lefthander Madison Bumgarner to give Daniel Murphy a rest, bobbled a sure inning-ending double-play ball hit by Aubrey Huff.

Cedeno still got a force out at second, but the go-ahead run scored as Brandon Crawford's hard slide upended Ruben Tejada, who did not make a relay throw to first.

Huff, who appeared to suffer a leg injury running out the grounder, was replaced by pinch runner Matt Cain, the perfect-game throwing All-Star pitcher. Cain scored the Giants' fourth run on a single by Ryan Theriot that knocked Hefner out of the game.

Without the bobble, Hefner would have been out of the inning. Instead, he was charged with four runs -- all earned -- in 52/3 innings. Hefner gave up 10 hits, walked three and struck out five.

With the Mets hoping Johan Santana can return next week, Hefner probably has one more start left before a trip to the bullpen or Triple-A Buffalo.

Cedeno had earlier contributed a two-run double as the Mets took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning. The double followed a four-pitch walk to Bay, who later ended an 0-for-23 skid with a single off the rightfield wall in the sixth.

The lead did not last long. Cabrera singled in Scutaro in the fifth to tie the score at 2.

The game marked the return of Mets centerfielder Andres Torres to San Francisco. Torres, a member of the Giants' 2010 World Series championship team, received a standing ovation before his first at-bat. He doffed his batting helmet to the sellout crowd of 41,300 before lining a single to center off Bumgarner, who gave up two runs in six innings.

But Torres left the game in the eighth inning because he was unable to swing lefthanded after a collision with Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner at first base in the fifth inning. Collins said Torres injured his right thumb and might need X-rays.

Giants centerfielder Angel Pagan, the former Met, had to leave the game after bruising his hand hitting something in anger after an at-bat, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.