Secure Ike Davis finds hot bat

Ike Davis drove home a run in the eighth Saturday with a pinch double, giving him a four-game hitting streak and three hits in his past five at-bats. He might have done more than that, according to his manager.

"I think Ike Davis, right now, is off and running," Terry Collins said of the player, whose 4-for-62 slump in his first 20 home games this year had led to speculation about a demotion.

Davis has been confident and relieved since he was told Thursday that he is not headed to the minors.

"When your swing feels better, you can see the ball a lot better . . . you don't panic in there," Davis said. "But it's just one at-bat. We've got months ahead."

Extra bases

Ronny Cedeño left for a pinch runner in the eighth, but Collins said it was only a leg cramp and that the shortstop should be OK to play Sunday . . . Jenrry Mejia, coming off Tommy John surgery, was promoted to Triple-A Buffalo and will start Wednesday. He has 16 strikeouts in 19 innings at Class A St. Lucie and Double-A Binghamton. He could be added to the Mets' bullpen sometime in June.