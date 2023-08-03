Mets' Starling Marte gets meds for migraines, which he'll have to deal with

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Half a month after a series of debilitating migraines forced him to the injured list, Starling Marte is in line to be activated on Friday, the problem not so much resolved as it is tolerated.

Several doctor visits in recent weeks left Marte with a new arrangement: aware that a migraine can strike at any time, plus prescription medicine he is supposed to take when he feels one coming on.

It is helpful, he said, that he can relax knowing nothing more serious is going on.

“I even got an MRI to check it out,” Marte said through an interpreter Thursday. “They found a little white dot that [is] what people with migraines have. But they also said that mine isn’t as severe as other cases. Some people need to get 31 injections to try to relieve migraines. For me, that wasn’t the case. We were able to rule out a lot of things that were worrisome.

“I was a little bit worried about it since I had consecutive migraines and that had never happened. And that headache that I had was a lot different than what I’ve had. We got it checked out, everything is pretty normal. It was able to ease our spirits on that one.”

Marte has felt better lately, even though he had a migraine as recently as early this week, he said. Now he just has to deal with it.

“Now we just kind of know that it’s possible to be expecting it,” he said. “But there’s no real reason.”

Extra bases

David Peterson will start Friday against the Orioles, his return to the rotation created by the trade of Max Scherzer to the Rangers . . . Manager Buck Showalter said he expects Brandon Nimmo (left quad tightness) back in the lineup Friday.