Mets activate LI's Stephen Ridings from injured list, send him to Triple-A Syracuse

Stephen Ridings is, finally, healthy.

The Mets activated the righthander reliever from the injured list and sent him to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.

With the team likely to see more bullpen turnover than normal over the next week-plus — a ripple effect of playing shorthanded because of Drew Smith’s 10-game foreign substance suspension — Ridings immediately becomes a candidate for a call-up the next time the Mets need a new reliever.

Ridings, a 27-year-old Commack native, was on IL all of last year (with the Yankees) and this year (with the Mets) because of shoulder and lat issues. He recently completed a three-game rehab assignment with Low-A St. Lucie.

In a five-game cameo in the majors with the Yankees in 2021, he impressed with a fastball that averaged 97 mph. He long has shown big-time potential — including a career rate of 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings in the minors — but rarely has been healthy enough for it to matter. He joined the Mets when they claimed him off waivers from the Yankees in November.