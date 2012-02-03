Cohen a potential investor in Mets

Hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen is among the potential investors seeking a minority stake in the Mets, two people with knowledge of the situation confirmed Thursday.

Cohen's name initially surfaced last April when the Mets considered selling a larger portion of the team to a single investor.

The Mets are trying to sell 10 minority shares, priced at $20 million each, to pay off loans and provide operating expenses for the 2012 season. Those sales are expected to close by the end of this month, a person familiar with that process said earlier this week. The Mets had no comment on Cohen's purported interest.

Cohen is the founder of SAC Capital Advisors LLC in Stamford, Conn. Though Cohen could not strike a deal with the Mets to buy a larger stake last spring, a source identified him as a close friend of principal owner Fred Wilpon. Cohen has been previously vetted by Major League Baseball.

The Mets had said it intended to sell the shares to "family and friends," after negotiations with hedge fund manager David Einhorn broke down over control issues.

Cohen would not necessarily view his investment in the Mets as a step toward a larger piece of ownership if the team moved in that direction, a source said.

Cohen's name has been prominently mentioned in the sale of the Dodgers. If he prevails in that attempt, the source said he would have to give up his share in the Mets.