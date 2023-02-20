Mets owner Steve Cohen letting Billy Eppler handle Pete Alonso's contract

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A few more highlights from Steve Cohen’s 20-minute news conference:

On his desire to sign Pete Alonso to a long-term contract: “I'm going to let Billy [Eppler] handle that and obviously at the right time, we'll figure out what to do. Pete's a tremendous player. He's a fan favorite . . . We'll see how that goes.”

On the Mets’ farm system: “I don't think they focused enough on defense in the minor leagues before [he bought the team]. You’ve got to be a complete ballplayer, and not just a half a ballplayer. These things are important to us, but it requires a different approach, a more rigorous approach. And that’s what we're doing.”

On how much he thinks about Shohei Ohtani’s free agency after this season: “I’m not thinking about anything other than this season. That’s next year. Let’s worry about this year.”