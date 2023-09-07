Mets owner Steve Cohen buys New York's team in new golf league

Mets owner Steve Cohen bought the rights to the New York team in a new sports endeavor called TGL, a team golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in conjunction with the PGA Tour.

The league launches in January and will be on primetime TV, according to a news release from the parties involved.

In a statement, Cohen referred to an “innovative take on the sport that will appeal to traditional golf and new fans alike.”

“We’re excited to be a part of TGL and build a team that makes New York proud,” he said.

Golfers committed to the league include Woods, McIlroy and five of the top 10 players in the world.

Cohen’s club is the fourth of six founding teams to be announced. The others are TGL Atlanta, led by Arthur Blank, owner of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons; TGL Boston, led by Fenway Sports Group, the conglomerate that owns the Red Sox and NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins; and Los Angeles Golf Club, led by Serena and Venus Williams and the former’s husband, Alexis Ohanian.