Steven Matz's major-league debut Sunday averaged 3.22 percent of homes in the New York area on SNY, the highest-rated Mets day game this season and third-highest-rated game overall.

It also was SNY's highest-rated Mets weekend day game since April 2012.

Matz allowed two runs, five hits and three walks in 72/3 innings, striking out six. The Ward Melville High School graduate also drove in four runs with a 3-for-3 performance at the plate.