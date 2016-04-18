Steven Matz, Michael Conforto help Mets cruise past Indians

CLEVELAND — On a sun-splashed afternoon, the Mets basked in the glory of their first consternation-free victory of the season.

Steven Matz bounced back from the worst start of his career with one of his best, tossing seven shutout innings. Michael Conforto knocked in two runs with a pair of doubles, tightening his grip on his newly earned No. 3 spot in the lineup. And the Mets beat the Indians, 6-0, on Sunday, clinching their first series victory to ease — at least a little bit — what has been a panic-inducing stumble out of the starting gate.

“It’s encouraging, yes,” said Terry Collins, who hasn’t been shy about his desire to see the Mets hit their stride. “It’s great to start the road trip this way.”

Even on a relatively stress-free afternoon, Collins’ overarching desperation to steady the Mets (5-6) was evident in a cakewalk.

In the ninth inning, with a six-run lead, Collins played the matchups with lefty specialist Jerry Blevins. When Francisco Lindor struck out but reached base on a wild pitch, Collins took no chances, summoning setup man Addison Reed for the final two outs.

Even then, the manager braced for trouble. Despite a heavy workload to start the season, Jeurys Familia warmed up in the bullpen. But Collins didn’t need to pull the fire alarm, not on a day on which even the sun seemed to take the Mets’ side.

The Mets took a 6-0 lead after two innings, thanks to some help from Indians centerfielder Rajai Davis. Twice in the second, he lost a fly ball in the high sky.

The first miscue gave Curtis Granderson a rally-starting triple with two outs. Asdrubal Cabrera followed by catching the Indians napping with a two-out push bunt to drive in Granderson. Conforto then rifled a run-scoring double past first baseman Mike Napoli.

When Davis lost another one in the glare — this time a fly ball by Yoenis Cespedes that became an RBI double — the Mets had built a six-run cushion.

In the first, Lucas Duda had followed Conforto’s first RBI double with a two-run single.

“It was really nice getting those runs early,” said Matz, who allowed three hits and struck out a career-high nine. “I can just kind of relax and go out there and pitch.”

He entered with a 37.80 ERA, a lingering scar from his previous outing, in which he got only five outs. But by the time he walked off the mound, he had sliced more than 30 runs off that figure.

A sense of stability was much-needed after a tumultuous opening homestand. After a series split with the Royals in Kansas City to start the season, the Mets then dropped two of three against both the Phillies and Marlins. But Sunday’s win gave the Mets three in their last four games, and some momentum as their three-city road trip heads to Philadelphia and Atlanta.

As an added bonus, both series will come in hitter-friendly ballparks, fortunate timing for an offense that has come to life.

Conforto’s presence in a reshuffled lineup appears to have played a role. In three games since being moving to the third spot, where he’s benefited from the protection of hitting ahead of Cespedes, Conforto is 5-for-12 with three doubles, a homer and three RBIs. He leads the Mets in extra-base hits.

Said Conforto: “It’s been a good few days.”