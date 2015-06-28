Terry Collins hopes return of Daniel Murphy will boost offense

At this rate, Daniel Murphy might be hearing about how much the Mets need him all the way from his rehab assignment in Florida.

Soon he might be able to hear it in person.

Manager Terry Collins announced Saturday that Murphy, recovered from a strained left quadriceps, could join the club as early as Tuesday, provided that everything goes well.

"We're hoping that [Sunday], if he decides he's ready to come up, he'll be here on Tuesday,'' Collins said. "We'll certainly keep a close eye on how he feels tonight and give him a shout in the morning and see where he's at."

The Mets' offensive struggles are well documented and a constant source of discussion for Collins. They managed only two hits in their win over the Reds on Friday night and were hitting .235 before Saturday's game -- .174 in the previous seven games.

"Dan's going to be back real soon, and that's a huge bat in our lineup," Collins said of Murphy, who was hitting .283 with 29 RBIs before going on the disabled list June 5.

It was the second day in a row that Collins stressed how much the team needs Murphy. On Friday, he called him "a guy we want now. He needs to be ready."

Still, even Murphy's impending return did little to temper Collins' frustration about his team's lack of production.

"We've got to pick this offense up," he said. "It's really a strain on a lot of people, because as we've seen, we make a mistake and they score a run, we [lose]. I think we've got to get some sort of contribution offensively . . . We should have the potential to come back and add on. We should be able to do that. I wish I had an answer."

Walk this way

Matt Harvey's walk of Marlon Byrd with two outs in the fourth inning Saturday broke a two-game walk-less streak. The Mets entered the game leading the majors with 13 games without a walk.