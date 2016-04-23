Terry Collins not seriously injured after he was passenger in taxi accident

ATLANTA — Mets manager Terry Collins suffered a cut on his face and another on the side of his head in a taxi accident on Thursday night in downtown Atlanta.

Collins, who managed the Mets in their 6-3 victory over the Braves on Friday, said he was injured when his face hit the partition between the back and front seats of the taxi in which he was riding. Collins said the taxi ran into a truck that had stopped suddenly about two blocks from the team hotel.

“I’d just as soon not talk about it,” Collins said. “It’s nobody else’s business except the cab driver.”

The Mets have had a bad history with players involved in taxi accidents. Hall of Famer Tom Glavine had two teeth knocked out in a 2004 accident near LaGuardia Airport and reliever Duaner Sanchez suffered a major shoulder injury in a 2006 accident in Miami.