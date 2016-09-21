Terry Collins ‘really worried’ about Wilmer Flores’ wrist

The Mets added a new level of description for injury status, having had plenty of practice this season: “Really worried,” Terry Collins said about Wilmer Flores’ wrist.

Flores said he still feels no better after two cortisone shots on the wrist, which he hurt while diving into a base. The manager added that the infielder still cannot swing a bat.

“The level of concern is DEFCON 4,” Collins said, using a military term for defense preparedness (mistakenly understating it because DEFCON 1 is the highest alert level). Tests have shown no breaks or tears so the injury is being treated as a bone bruise.

“Sometimes they don’t heal very fast,” Collins said, having witnessed a void when he looked down his bench late in the 5-4 loss to the Braves Tuesday night. True, Kevin Plawecki and Eric Campbell did get clutch hits as the Mets made it close, but the manager said, “Wilmer Flores is our dynamic guy from the right side.

“It’s been 10 days now and he still can’t swing. We pointed to tomorrow night’s game as a big game for him because it’s a lefty and he just kills lefties. He won’t be a part of it, I can tell you right now, the way he is today. He hasn’t hit in 10 days and I’m really worried about him.”

Extra bases

Travis d’Arnaud, whose season-long struggle to drive in runs continued (and stood out) Tuesday night, was kept out of the starting lineup in favor or Rene Rivera . . . London mayor Sadiq Khan was at Citi Field Sunday, leading to speculation on BBC that the Mets will play a game there next season. Major League Baseball released a statement saying “nothing specific has been determined” regarding a game in England . . . A leading statistician for MLB.com tweeted that Noah Syndergaard has thrown 1,024 pitches of 98 miles-per-hour or faster this season, and that the Twins, Brewers and Diamondbacks have combined for only 710 since 2008.