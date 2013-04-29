Terry Collins wants someone to win an outfield job

When it comes to the Mets' outfield, no one has been outstanding in his position this season. "We're trying to get somebody to step up and take the job," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "So far, we haven't found that guy."

Among them are Mike Baxter, Marlon Byrd, Collin Cowgill and Jordany Valdespin. In Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Phillies, Collins started 24-year-old Juan Lagares, recently called up from Triple-A Las Vegas, in centerfield because "as far as defense goes, this guy is probably the best we've got."

Against two-time All-Star pitcher Cole Hamels, Collins considered it crucial to keep Philadelphia in check by "putting our best defender out there."

The swift Lagares had seven putouts, several after lengthy runs to open space, and Collins said it "was great he got a lot of action. This kid gets great jumps on the ball. He's really good."

Offensively, Lagares fit right in with the Mets: He was 0-for-2 with a walk.

Wright commits error

By fumbling a routine ground ball hit by Carlos Ruiz in the first inning, David Wright committed his first error in 78 games, a streak that set a franchise record for third basemen and was the longest active errorless streak by a third baseman in the majors. Philadelphia did not score, and Wright made amends with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning.

Swing, batter!

Collins said he would prefer that Lucas Duda break his habit of taking the first pitch of every at-bat, because Duda "likes to see a pitch first. Most sluggers don't, because that might be the only good pitch they get in that at-bat. Once in a while, I'd [like Duda to] jump on one of those first pitches, and even if he hits a foul hard, just to let somebody know he's going to attack it."

Duda fouled off the first pitch he saw Sunday before grounding out. He finished 0-for-3 with a walk.