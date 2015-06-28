Todd Frazier hasn't thought about being a Met, but playing in NY is exciting

Waxing nostalgic about Derek Jeter, Reds third baseman Todd Frazier turned his thoughts to the boroughs.

"I like playing here. It's basically Mecca here in New York," Frazier said Friday. "Whether you're playing the Yankees or Mets, it's a really good time. The atmosphere is great. The fans are always crazy, in a good way and sometimes in a bad way. I build off stuff like that."

The New Jersey native was a Little League player when he met Jeter in 1998 during the national anthem at Yankee Stadium. A lot has changed since then, and even since the two memorably reunited at the 2014 All-Star Game.

Frazier now is a legitimate slugger, batting .293 with 24 home runs. His name has been thrown around in trade rumors, with a possible landing spot being the offense-starved Mets.

Rain forced Saturday's Mets-Reds game to be suspended with the score tied at 1 in the top of the seventh. Although the Mets are on a two-game winning streak, they have scored only five runs in the last three games, and the specter of scoring nine runs in their previous seven-game slide still lingers.

"I haven't really thought about it," Frazier said of possibly landing in Queens. "It's all rumors and speculation. I haven't really heard anything. Right now I'm a Red, I'm glad to be a Red and that's where I want to be."

Frazier went 0-for-3 against the Mets on Saturday, making him 1-for-7 in the last two days. Noah Syndergaard and Matt Harvey were to blame, allowing five hits each in holding back the Reds' offense.

Entering Saturday, Frazier, 29, was on pace to finish the year with 53 homers, 47 doubles and 116 RBIs.

Reds manager Bryan Price said Frazier enjoys being a leader with the club, the only one he's known in his major-league career, which began in 2011.

He added that the third baseman is a multi-dimensional and consistent threat from the middle of the order.

"We've always known, from the time we drafted him, that he could hit for power," Price said Friday. "The fact that he's playing solid defensive third base is a bonus, but he just brings it every day. He's the same guy with the same intentions to go out there and help us win."

Frazier attributed his recent hot streak to swinging at the right pitches, particularly the fastball. He said slowing down everything to work the count has reaped its rewards.

"Slow and steady," Frazier said of his approach. "When I get a little too aggressive, that's the problem. I've just got to understand my strike zone."