Tom Goodwin new first-base coach for Mets

The Mets rounded out their coaching staff Saturday by announcing the hiring of Tom Goodwin as first-base coach.

Goodwin, 43, spent the past four seasons in the Boston organization and the last three as the Red Sox minor- league outfield and baserunning coordinator. During a 14-year career in the majors, Goodwin had four seasons with at least 50 steals, including 66 in 1996 for the Royals. He finished with 369 stolen bases, and never finished lower than seventh in the American League in steals from 1995-2000.

Goodwin takes over for Mookie Wilson, who was among the changes that Sandy Alderson implemented for the coaching staff earlier this month. The Mets also hired Bob Geren to replace Ken Oberkfell as bench coach, and Tim Teufel will take over at third base for Chip Hale, who left to become A's manager Bob Melvin's bench coach.

Pitching coach Dan Warthen and hitting coach Dave Hudgens were the only members of the coaching staff to remain in their positions.