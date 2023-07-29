Tommy Pham in Mets' lineup vs. Nationals as trade deadline approaches

The Mets have taken a seller’s stance as next Tuesday’s trading deadline approaches and Tommy Pham could be one of their assets that other teams want. Nevertheless, he was in the starting lineup for Saturday night’s game against the Nationals at Citi Field, less than a week after returning from a right groin issue.

Buck Showalter said the minor injury that forced him from a July 20 game and kept him out of the lineup for a handful of days isn’t concern, but there is a plan to rest him on Sunday before Monday’s off day.

“I’ve talked to him during a game two or three times,” Showalter said. “He’s in a good place. He can push it if needed. My plan is to give him Sunday and Monday off.

“In fact, we’re being a little over-cautious, but it has nothing to do with him being available in some transaction that someone thinks is good.”

Pham, who will be a free agent at season’s end, went into Saturday’s game with a .265/.347/.460 slash line with 35 RBIs. He hit .349 with six homers and 18 RBIs in June. He has cooled some this month while experiencing some tightness in the groin shortly before the All-Star break and before he returned to the starting lineup last week.

Following the David Robertson trade on Thursday, Pham was asked about the Mets becoming sellers before the deadline and replied “I would’ve never expected this going into the season, but much worse things have happened in the world.”

In answering questions about Pham, Showalter said that with the heat on the field Saturday expected to be above 100 degrees, the club would be very conscious of the players’ hydration.

Marte getting closer

Starling Marte’s return from migraine issues appears much closer since he saw a doctor for a second opinion. Showalter said that the club would be meeting with the outfielder on Saturday to make a plan.

Marte is currently on both the 10-day IL and the paternity list. His issues with the headaches surfaced almost two weeks ago and he went on the IL on July 20.

“We’ve had two opinions and I know he feels a lot better after hearing two people . . . say the same thing,” Showalter said.

Diaz trying to return

Showalter said closer Edwin Diaz, out all season after suffering a torn patella tendon in a postgame celebration at the World Baseball Classic, is still trying to get back before the end of the season. "He's doing well," Showalter said. "He's right where he's supposed to be. There's no rush, there's no pull back, there's no setback. He's made each benchmark along the way