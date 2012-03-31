Torres might not be ready for opener

JUPITER, Fla. -- Terry Collins said Andres Torres felt "awkward" in the batter's box during Friday's minor-league appearance, which did nothing to alleviate concerns that the Mets could be without their centerfielder and leadoff hitter for Opening Day.

Torres had been sidelined since March 20 with a left calf strain, but now that he's feeling better, his lack of game reps could make him a candidate to begin the season on the disabled list.

"He could be," Collins said. "That's the decision we'll have to make next week -- what stage we think he's at. Are we better off getting him up there, and getting at-bats, and getting him back in shape with us because he's still a big part of the club? Or do we leave him down and go with somebody else in center?"

As of now, those options appear to be Scott Hairston, Mike Baxter and maybe even Vinny Rottino, who Collins said can play multiple positions, including center.

Torres did not play the field. Collins said Saturday's plan is to have him in another minor-league game.

Caution with IkeIke Davis has shown no ill effects after being diagnosed with Valley Fever March 4, but Collins won't take any chances with him once the season begins, even with six off days in the first two months of the schedule. Said Collins, "As I've explained to Ike, it's not whether we have enough off days, it's what's best for him to make sure he stays rested as we continue the healing process.''

Extra bases

Dillon Gee allowed 10 hits and four runs in six innings in the Mets' 4-3 loss to the Cardinals . . . David Wright went 0-for-3 but was otherwise fine in bouncing back for a day game after a night game.