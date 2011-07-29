Wheeler excited about trade to Mets

Zack Wheeler, prized San Francisco pitching prospect, had considered the possibility of a trade to the Mets. But he thought it would be for Jose Reyes. So Wednesday morning, with Reyes presumably off the block, and his buddy and fellow Giants farmhand Gary Brown bandied about as part of a Carlos Beltran trade, Wheeler thought he was safe.

Then he turned on ESPN.

"I was kind of shocked at first, of course," Wheeler said during a conference call with reporters Friday. "But once I started thinking about it, the Giants are pretty stacked up there. They could probably use me in a couple years, but it was fun thinking about what I could do with the Mets. Something new. They're developing a lot of young guys. I was pretty happy for it."

Wheeler, assigned to pitch with the Mets' Class A affiliate in Port St. Lucie, grew up in Dallas, Ga., about an hour from Turner Field. He rooted for Atlanta and said his favorite player was Chipper Jones. But that doesn't mean he's conflicted about joining his hometown team's rival.

"It's fine. I really didn't care who I played for," said Wheeler, who speaks in a baritone southern twang. "It's fun. It's baseball. You just go out there, have fun and play.

"But New York, there's nothing else like it. So I think it's going to be a blast."

Wheeler's journey from Braves fan to Giants prospect to Mets deadline prize began in 2009. Mets vice president Paul DePodesta recalls seeing Wheeler, then a highly touted high school pitcher, during DePodesta's time in the Padres' front office.

recommended reading All-Long Island baseball history

"In short, it was pretty electric," DePodesta said. "He was touching 99 [mph]. Came out throwing 97, 98. He had one of those breaking balls that elicited an audible sound from the scouts the first time he snapped one off."

Aside from the raw talent, he benefited from having a brother, Adam, who pitched in the Yankees' system. "When I was going into high school, he was telling me all this stuff, and most guys in high school don't hear all this," Wheeler said. "He brought me one step closer to knowing what to expect."

As in being selected sixth overall by the Giants in the 2009 draft -- one pick before the Braves. As in blossoming into the 35th-ranked prospect on Baseball America's midseason list this year. As in arriving in Florida in July, waiting for the next step.