Wilfredo Tovar's ninth-inning double leads Las Vegas 51s to win

Shortstop Wilfredo Tovar doubled home the tying and winning runs with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to give Mets Triple-A affiliate Las Vegas a 6-5 win over Albuquerque on Tuesday.

Catcher Johnny Monell doubled to lead off the inning, and rightfielder Kyle Johnson, who entered as a pinch runner in the eighth inning, walked with two outs to set up Tovar.

Second baseman Dilson Herrera was 2-for-5 with a double, outfielder Travis Taijeron went 3-for-4 and third baseman Alex Castellanos hit his seventh home run of the season with two outs in the fifth inning. Castellanos is tied for second in home runs in the Pacific Coast League.

Elsewhere in the minors

DOUBLE-A BINGHAMTON (11-8)

Binghamton won both ends of a doubleheader against Portland, 11-7 and 7-1. Third baseman Dustin Lawley was a combined 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and two walks. Shortstop Gavin Cecchini went 3-for-8 with a double, and first baseman Aderlin Rodriguez was 3-for-9 with a double.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED ST. LUCIE (10-10)

Third baseman Jeff McNeil was 2-for-4, and second baseman Yeixon Ruiz went 1-for-2 with a walk, but the Mets were held to just four singles in a 4-1 loss to Jupiter.

SINGLE-A SAVANNAH (6-12)

Second baseman Jean Rodriguez's single in the second inning was the only hit for the Sand Gnats in a 12-0 loss to Delmarva. Savannah made three errors during a seven-run second inning and committed a total of five errors, three throwing and two fielding.