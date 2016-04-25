Yoenis Cespedes might play Monday

ATLANTA — Yoenis Cespedes was unavailable Sunday for the second straight day with a bruise in the upper part of his right leg. But the Mets slugger was telling folks he plans to play when the Mets return to Citi Field to host the Reds on Monday night.

Whether Cespedes will be able to play is another issue. The Mets are being cautious with Cespedes, who said he felt “much better” and moved around the clubhouse without a limp after Sunday’s 3-2 victory over the Braves.

Cespedes said “maybe” when asked if he thought he’d play Monday. He reinjured the leg on a slide into second base Friday. The original injury came April 13 when he dove into the stands at Citi Field in an unsuccessful attempt to catch a foul ball.

The Wright time

For the second straight Sunday, David Wright was rested for a day game after a night game. Manager Terry Collins thinks the plan is working well for dealing with the captain’s spinal stenosis.

“We’re trying to still stay on top of it on a daily basis,” Collins said. “But the one thing David has talked about is [having off] the day games after a night game is still a good idea. We’ve got to continue with that. Can he play four days in a row? Well, I’m not sure yet. So we’re going to keep an eye on that.”

Wilmer Flores started at third and went 1-for-4 with an infield hit in the ninth. Flores is 2-for-21 on the season.

Extra bases

With their seventh straight win in Atlanta, the Mets improved to 63-103 all-time at Turner Field . . . Pitchers for the Reds series: Noah Syndergaard, Bartolo Colon and Matt Harvey vs. Raisel Iglesias, Brandon Finnegan and Jon Moscot.