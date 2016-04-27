Yoenis Cespedes says pinch-hit homer ‘one of biggest moments in my career’

Yoenis Cespedes said he got less than 10 practice swings in the Mets’ indoor batting cage before he came off the bench to hit a game-tying three-run homer in Tuesday’s 4-3 win over the Reds. Assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler pegged the number at closer to 40.

Either way, the slugger’s dramatic swing came after three days nursing a badly bruised right leg, and gave the Mets their first come-from-behind win of the year.

“I didn’t expect any of it, didn’t expect to play,” Cespedes said through a translator on Wednesday. “I was back in the trainer’s room, still getting treatment and working on that, and they came back to find me to say: Terry (Collins) wants you to go out there. I started getting ready to work my way out there and then that happens, I guess it’s one of the biggest moments in my career so far.”

Cespedes’ injury kept him out of the lineup for Wednesday’s series finale, the fifth straight game he has not started. But he’s expected to rejoin the lineup on Friday following a scheduled team off day on Thursday.

Lamborghini for sale

Cespedes confirmed that he will be parting with one item from his fabled car collection. The flame-shooting Lamborghini that was used to retrieve a round waffle maker in spring training is up for sale.

“I really don’t get around to driving it during the season because it’s the middle of the season and then in the offseason, I really only drive it a handful of times, I don’t really get around to using it,” Cespedes said. “Why have such an expensive car if you’re not going to use it?”

First breather

Curtis Granderson had played every inning of every Mets game this season until Wednesday night, when manager Terry Collins gave him the day off. Alejandro De Aza led off and played rightfield.

Granderson has been on a tear, going 11-for-25 with a pair of homers in his last six games. But he was coming off a game in which he was plunked in the side before fouling a ball of his leg.