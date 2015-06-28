Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton undergoes surgery on broken hand

Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton underwent surgery Sunday on his broken left hand, and the timetable for his return remains four to six weeks.

Stanton hurt his hand while swinging during Friday's game against the Dodgers. When sidelined he led the majors with 27 homers and 67 RBIs.

The injury means Stanton will miss the All-Star Game, and it's a big blow to a team that was shut out by the Dodgers on Sunday to fall 15 games below .500.

"From everything we've got, the surgery was a success," manager Dan Jennings said, "and now you just go through the healing process and the rehab process to have him back."