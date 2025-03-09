SportsBaseball

Dodgers right-hander Michael Grove out for the season after shoulder surgery

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Michael Grove (29) throws during spring...

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Michael Grove (29) throws during spring training baseball practice, Feb. 15, 2025, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

By The Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Michael Grove will miss the upcoming season after having surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

The 28-year-old right-hander has pitched in parts of the last three seasons for the Dodgers. He had a 4-4 record with a 5.02 ERA last year, throwing in 39 games, including two starts. He had 54 strikeouts in 51 innings.

Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Grove has been dealing with pain in the shoulder since last season.

“He's disappointed,” Roberts said. “He's already had Tommy John and didn't want to do another surgery. He tried to tough it out and pitch through it, but it was just compromising his performance and recovery.”

Grove was a second-round pick for the Dodgers in 2018 after playing in college at West Virginia.

