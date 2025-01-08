Right-hander Michael Lorenzen and Kansas City Royals finalize $7 million, 1-year contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Kansas City Royals finalized a $7 million, one-year contract on Wednesday that includes a mutual option for 2026 and $2.5 million in annual performance bonuses.

Lorenzen gets a $5.5 million salary this year, and the Royals have a $12 million option for 2026 with a $1.5 million buyout.

He can earn $1.5 million for innings in each season: $250,000 each for 100 and 125, and $500,000 apiece for 150 and 175.

Lorenzen also can get $1 million for pitching appearances: $100,000 for 10, $150,000 for 20 and $250,000 each for 25, 30 and 40.

He would earn $100,000 for All-Star selection or election, $50,000 for winning a Gold Glove, $100,000 for winning a Cy Young Award, $50,000 for finishing second through fifth in the voting and $25,000 for sixth through 10th.

The 33-year-old was acquired by Kansas City in a trade with Texas just before the deadline last July and became a dependable part of the pitching staff down the stretch. He went 2-0 with a 1.57 ERA in six starts and one relief appearance to help the Royals clinch a wild card, then tossed 2 1/3 innings over two appearances in the playoffs.

Lorenzen took the loss in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees, giving up Alex Verdugo’s go-ahead single in the seventh inning of a 6-5 defeat. The Royals went on to lose the series in four games.

Lorenzen spent his first seven seasons in Cincinnati, then spent a year with the Angels, before splitting the 2023 season between the Tigers and Phillies, getting selected to his only All-Star Game while with Detroit and throwing a no-hitter for Philadelphia after being traded. He has a career record of 47-44 with a 3.99 ERA and 15 saves in 368 games, including 93 starts.

The top of the Royals’ starting rotation appears to be set, with Michael Wacha returning on a three-year, $51 million contract to join Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans, both of whom made the All-Star Game for Kansas City last season.

The Royals hope Kyle Wright can return to the form he displayed in Atlanta after spending last season rehabbing from shoulder surgery. Kris Bubic and Alec Marsh are among those who will compete with Lorenzen for one of the remaining starting spots.