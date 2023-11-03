SportsBaseball

Miguel Cabrera's $30 million option declined by Detroit Tigers, making retiring star a free agent

By The Associated Press

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers declined their $30 million option of retiring star Miguel Cabrera on Friday and will pay a $8 million buyout that completes a $292 million, 10-year contract.

Half of the buyout is deferred without interest.

A 12-time All-Star and four-time batting champion, Cabrera is a two-time AL MVP. In 2012, he became the first AL Triple Crown winner since Boston's Carl Yastrzemski in 1967.

The 40-year-old Cabrera finished with a .306 average, 511 homers and 1,881 RBIs in 21 seasons, playing for the Marlins for five years before finishing his career with the Tigers. Primarily a designated hitter, he hit .257 this year with four homers and 34 RBIs.

More MLB news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME