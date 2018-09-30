SportsBaseball

Scioscia steps down as manager of the Angels after 19 seasons

Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia announces that he will not return as Angels manager after 19 seasons, ending the longest current tenure in Major League baseball, following his last game, a 5-4 win over the Oakland Athletics in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. Credit: AP/Reed Saxon

By The Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mike Scioscia has stepped down as manager of the Los Angeles Angels after 19 seasons, ending the longest current tenure in the majors with a come-from-behind victory.

He guided the Angels to the franchise's only World Series title in 2002.

Scioscia was in the final year of his contract. Angels owner Arte Moreno thanked Scioscia in a statement and said he would always be part of the franchise's family.

The Angels finished with an 80-82 mark. They haven't won a postseason game since 2009.

