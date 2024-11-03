Brewers decline 2025 option on Devin Williams. He remains with team and is arbitration eligible

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers declined closer Devin Williams’ $10.5 million club option for 2025, though the two-time NL reliever of the year remains with the team while being arbitration eligible for one more season.

In other moves announced Sunday, the Brewers picked up their $8 million club option on right-hander Freddy Peralta and declined a club option on catcher Eric Haase. Haase also remains with the organization and is arbitration eligible.

The Brewers’ decision to decline the club option on Williams means the 30-year-old will make whatever an arbitrator decides, unless the pitcher and team work out a deal before going to a hearing.

After missing the first half of this season to recover from stress fractures in his back, Williams went 1-0 with a 1.25 ERA, 14 saves and 38 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings this season. Williams was unable to protect a 2-0 lead in the ninth inning of the decisive third game of the NL Wild Card Series with New York, as Pete Alonso hit a three-run homer off him as part of a four-run rally.

Peralta, 28, went 11-9 with a 3.68 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 173 2/3 innings this season.

Haase, who turns 32 on Dec. 18, hit .273 with a .304 on-base percentage, five homers and 14 RBIs in 30 games.