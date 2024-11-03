SportsBaseball

Brewers decline 2025 option on Devin Williams. He remains with team and is arbitration eligible

Milwaukee Brewers' Devin Williams pitches during the ninth inning of...

Milwaukee Brewers' Devin Williams pitches during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sept. 28, 2024, in Milwaukee. Credit: AP/Aaron Gash

By The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers declined closer Devin Williams’ $10.5 million club option for 2025, though the two-time NL reliever of the year remains with the team while being arbitration eligible for one more season.

In other moves announced Sunday, the Brewers picked up their $8 million club option on right-hander Freddy Peralta and declined a club option on catcher Eric Haase. Haase also remains with the organization and is arbitration eligible.

The Brewers’ decision to decline the club option on Williams means the 30-year-old will make whatever an arbitrator decides, unless the pitcher and team work out a deal before going to a hearing.

After missing the first half of this season to recover from stress fractures in his back, Williams went 1-0 with a 1.25 ERA, 14 saves and 38 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings this season. Williams was unable to protect a 2-0 lead in the ninth inning of the decisive third game of the NL Wild Card Series with New York, as Pete Alonso hit a three-run homer off him as part of a four-run rally.

Peralta, 28, went 11-9 with a 3.68 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 173 2/3 innings this season.

Haase, who turns 32 on Dec. 18, hit .273 with a .304 on-base percentage, five homers and 14 RBIs in 30 games.

