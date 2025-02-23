Brewers sign OF Manuel Margot to minor league deal with invitation to major league camp

PHOENIX — Manuel Margot has signed a minor league deal with Milwaukee that includes an invitation to major league camp, giving the Brewers some more outfield depth as they deal with an injury to Blake Perkins.

Margot’s signing was announced Sunday, a day after Brewers manager Pat Murphy revealed that Perkins has a fractured shin that likely will keep him out until May.

Margot, 30, batted .238 with a .289 on-base percentage, four homers, 31 RBIs and five steals in 129 games with the Minnesota Twins last season. He has batted .254 with a .307 on-base percentage, 56 homers, 314 RBIs and 96 steals in 917 career regular-season games with San Diego (2016-19), Tampa Bay (2020-23) and Minnesota.

Perkins hit .240 with a .316 on-base percentage, six homers, 43 RBIs and 23 steals in 121 games last season. He was an NL Gold Glove finalist in center field.