Brewers outfielder Blake Perkins has shin fracture and will miss start of the season

FILE- Milwaukee Brewers' Blake Perkins, center, celebrates with teammates after...

FILE- Milwaukee Brewers' Blake Perkins, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam against the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, June 3, 2023. Credit: AP/Jeff Dean

By The Associated Press

PHOENIX — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Blake Perkins is expected to miss the first month of the season after fracturing his right shin during batting practice.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy revealed the severity of Perkins’ injury before their Cactus League opener Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds.

“They’re estimating another three to four weeks to heal and a ramp-up of four to six weeks,” Murphy said. “So you’re probably looking at May.”

Perkins, 28, batted .240 with a .316 on-base percentage, six homers, 43 RBIs and 23 steals in 121 games last season. He also was an NL Gold Glove finalist at center field.

“Perkins is a big part of our team,” Murphy said. “The chemistry of the team, the whole thing, Perk’s huge. He’s one of the most loved guys on the club, and he’s a great defender, coming into his own as an offensive player. Yeah, it’s going to hurt us.”

Murphy also said right-handed pitcher JB Bukauskas has what appears to be a serious lat injury and is debating whether to undergo surgery. Bukauskas had a 1.50 ERA in six relief appearances last year but missed much of the season with a lat issue.

