Milwaukee Brewers place right-hander Adrian Houser on the 15-day IL with elbow stiffness

CHICAGO — The Milwaukee Brewers placed right-hander Adrian Houser on the 15-day injured list on Monday with right elbow stiffness.

Houser started Sunday's 10-6 victory over San Diego, but he was lifted after two innings. He was charged with four runs and four hits.

“I know he came in feeling pretty good today. He was optimistic about how he felt,” manager Craig Counsell said before the opener of a three-game series at the Chicago Cubs. “Before I kind of express real optimism, I'd like to kind of see how the next couple days go. But we're hoping this could be a short stint and that he'll be back pitching and maybe just miss a couple starts.”

The 30-year-old Houser is 5-4 with a 4.58 ERA in 19 appearances for the NL Central leaders, including 17 starts. Counsell said there are no plans to send Houser for an MRI right now.

The Brewers recalled right-hander JB Bukauskas from Triple-A Nashville. Bukauskas has no record and a 3.00 ERA in three big league appearances this season.

Milwaukee has off days on Thursday and Sept. 7, but Counsell said the team is leaning toward replacing Houser in the rotation while he is sidelined.

“We can change our mind, but we want to keep our starters in a good spot,” he said. “It's (Wade Miley's) day we'd have to move up. We've taken great efforts to keep him on a good schedule, and that keeps everybody else on a good schedule.”

Milwaukee first baseman Carlos Santana was out of the starting lineup, one day after he sprained his right ankle during the series finale against San Diego. Rowdy Tellez started at first against Chicago.

Counsell said Santana might be available for pinch-hitting duties.

“He just came in today sore enough where just playing would have been difficult,” Counsell said.