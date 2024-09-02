SportsBaseball

Brewers' Willy Adames extends homer streak to 5 games to tie team record

Milwaukee Brewers Willy Adames (27) reacts rounding the bases after...

Milwaukee Brewers Willy Adames (27) reacts rounding the bases after his three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, in Milwaukee. Credit: AP/Jeffrey Phelps

By The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Willy Adames extended his home run streak to five games to tie a team record when he hit a three-run drive in the first inning of Monday’s 9-3 win against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Adames' homer, on his 29th birthday, came off Andre Pallante and was his 29th this season.

Adames tied the team mark of Jeromy Burnitz in 1997 and Eric Thames in 2017.

“For the first time in my career, I got a little emotional,” Adames said. “It’s something that I’ve dreamed about since I was a kid. Just doing incredible things like that.”

Adames’ 13 three-run homers equaled Ken Griffey Jr. in 1996.

“It’s an honor, just to be right next to a legend and an icon like him,” Adames said. “Seeing that reality today is just incredible.”

Adames is hitting .255 with a career-high 99 RBIs, one more than in 2022.

Milwaukee Brewers Willy Adames (27) reacts with Jackson Chourio(11) after...

Milwaukee Brewers Willy Adames (27) reacts with Jackson Chourio(11) after his three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, in Milwaukee. Credit: AP/Jeffrey Phelps

“It’s almost shocking when he comes to the plate and doesn’t hit a home run with two guys on at this point,” Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy said.

